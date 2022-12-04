BERKELEY, Mo. – Homicide detectives with the St. Louis County Police Department are investigating a double shooting that left a man dead in Berkeley early Sunday morning.

According to Officer Adrian Washington, a police spokesman, officers received a call of a shooting in the 6600 block of Larry Lane around 2:00 a.m. Police found one victim suffering from a gunshot wound to the leg.

Police claim the victim said he was in a gunfight with another man, who was inside a nearby residence.

Paramedics responded and located the other shooter, identified as Monterio Smith, dead inside the home. He was 26.

The individual with the leg wound was taken to a nearby hospital, Washington said. His injuries are not life-threatening.

Anyone with information on the shooting is urged to contact the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210. You can also call CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS (8477) to remain anonymous or potentially receive a reward.