ST. LOUIS – One woman is dead following a fatal crash overnight morning on the McKinley Bridge.

According to St. Louis Police, the victim was driving eastbound in the westbound lanes around 12:50 a.m. when she hit another vehicle head-on. She was taken to the hospital where she was pronounced dead.

The driver of the second vehicle, a 62-year-old man, and his passenger were both taken to the hospital as well. They are listed as stable.