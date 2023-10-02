ST. LOUIS – One person was killed after a deadly hit-and-run crash early Monday morning in south St. Louis.

The crash took place at Gravois and Nebraska Avenues. At this hour, officers don’t have many details about the hit-and-run driver.

The police got the call just before 1:15 a.m. This happened right at the boundary of the Benton Park West and Tower Grove East neighborhoods. According to authorities, a car struck a male victim and then left the scene. We’re told the victim was rushed to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead.

At this point police have not released the name or age of the victim, just that he was likely an adult male. Authorities have also shared that they don’t have a description yet of the vehicle that was involved nor do they have details of what led to the incident.

Accident reconstruction was called to the scene. If you have any information, you are asked to call police.

About four hours earlier and less than two miles away, another deadly crash happened that killed a man. This one took place at Gravois and Bingham, but it wasn’t a hit-and-run.

Police revealed in that case that an adult male was involved in a some kind of vehicle crash and was pronounced dead at a hospital. Details about that incident are still coming in to police.

Accident reconstruction was called to that scene as well. The name and age of the victim in that incident have not yet been released.

FOX 2 will update these stories with more information as it becomes available.