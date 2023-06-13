ST. LOUIS – St. Charles City police officers are investigating a shooting that left one man dead and another injured Tuesday morning.

Officers got the call of a shooting around 10:58 p.m. at the ‘Clock Tower Square’ apartments. Upon arrival, police found two men shot.

One of the victims, 22, was taken to a nearby hospital and is being treated for non-life-threatening injuries. The second victim was 20 years old, and died from his injuries.

With help from the University City Police, an investigation led to a 21-year-old at the apartments being taken into custody.

The cause of the shooting is still unknown, and the investigation remains active.