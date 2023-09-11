ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – One person is dead after a fatal crash in north St. Louis County. County police were called to the scene at Halls Ferry and Lucas-Hunt Roads around 11:00 p.m. Saturday

Upon arrival, officers found a pickup truck had hit a sedan when it was turning onto Lucas and Hunt Road. The driver of the pickup, along with the driver and one of the passengers in the sedan, were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

One of the sedan passengers was declared dead at the scene. The police are still investigating.

FOX 2 will update this story with more information as it becomes available.