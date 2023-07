A defocused police car sits behind crime scene tape with flashing lights at night.

ST. LOUIS – A man was shot and killed in north St. Louis City Saturday afternoon.

The shooting took place on North Broadway Street and Grand Boulevard around 4:50 p.m. Upon arrival, officers found the victim unconscious and not breathing. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Homicide investigators are now active. FOX 2 will update this story with more information as it becomes available.