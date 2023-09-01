ST. LOUIS – Crews were called in response to a man found dead early Friday morning.

Our Nissan Rogue Runner reporter, Nic Lopez, was at the scene, located on the 3800 block of Kennerly near North Vandeventer Avenue, in the Jeff-Vander-Lou neighborhood, where medical examiners are still investigating.

Officers got the call around 3:45 a.m. Upon arrival, the victim was found with a gunshot wound to the head. The cause of the shooting is still unknown and the man has yet to be identified.

The family of the victim is also at the scene.

FOX 2 will update this story with more information as it becomes available.