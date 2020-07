ST. LOUIS – Homicides detectives from the St. Louis police department are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred in the Walnut Park East neighborhood in the 5700 block of Thekla Avenue.

Police were called the scene around 6:30 p.m. for a report of a man shot. Upon arrival, officers found a man in his 30s with gunshot wounds to back and shoulder. He was transported to the hospital for treatment but later died from his wounds.

An investigation is ongoing.