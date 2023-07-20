ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – Police are investigating a shooting from Wednesday night in St. Louis County that left a man dead.

Officers got the call for a shooting around 10:40 p.m. at the 7100 block of Lexington Avenue in Velda City. Upon arrival, police found the victim suffering from a gunshot wound in a parking lot.

The cause of the shooting and identity of the victim has not yet been revealed. The St. Louis County Police Department Crimes Against Persons are investigating.

If you have any further information about the shooting, you are urged to call the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210, or potentially earn a reward by contacting CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS. FOX 2 will update this story with more information as it becomes available.