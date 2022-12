ST. LOUIS – Police are looking for the driver in a hit-and-run crash.

According to reports, the crash happened on Mimmika Avenue near West Florissant Avenue a little after 5:00 a.m. Police say someone crashed the white Hyundai Sonata into a parked Chevy Suburban.

The Sonata had no license plates, and the driver of that car was nowhere to be found when officers arrived. FOX 2 will update this story with more information as it becomes available.