ST. LOUIS – Police are investigating a hit-and-run that took place early Monday morning.

Officers shared that a driver of a red Hyundai sedan fled the scene of a crash at the corner of Delmar Boulevard and North Compton Avenue. The Hyundai reportedly hit the back of a Cadillac SUV before driving off.

There are no reported injuries and no suspects have been found. FOX 2 will update this story with more information as it becomes available.