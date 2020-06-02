Breaking News
Police investigating homicide in Earth City

EARTH CITY, MO – The St. Louis County Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting that happened Monday afternoon in Earth City.  Police say officers were called to the 3200 block of Rider Trail South around 3:50 p.m.  Upon arrival officers discovered a male victim who had been shot at least once in a parking lot.

The man was transported to a hospital but was later pronounced dead.

The Bureau of Crimes Against Persons have taken over the investigation.

 If you have any information related to this case, please all 636-529-8210, or CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS (8477).

