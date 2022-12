ST. LOUIS – A shooting occurred less than an hour ago in St. Louis City.

According to reports, police found a man in his 20s shot in the leg and groin around 7:15 a.m. on North Grand Boulevard and Penrose Street. The victim was able to speak with first responders when they arrived.

No suspects have been arrested and this is an open investigation. FOX 2 will update this story with more information as it becomes available