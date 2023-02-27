ST. LOUIS – A man was shot in killed in north St. Louis.
Police found the victim just after 9:00 a.m. Sunday on Frederick Street. No word of any arrests.
FOX 2 will update this story with more information as it becomes available.
by: Reggie Lee
