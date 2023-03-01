ST. LOUIS – St. Louis Police were busy overnight after two people were shot and killed, including a teenager. One of the shootings happened in South City, the other in North St. Louis.

Police told FOX 2 there are no suspects in either case at this point. There is a memorial at the scene from the area in south St. Louis, where the teenager was killed Wednesday morning.

Officers shared that a 15-year-old girl was shot on Minnesota Avenue near Winnebago Street in the Gravois Park neighborhood. Police responded to the scene at about 7:40 p.m. Authorities said the girl was rushed to a local hospital, where she was pronounced dead. Homicide detectives have now taken over the investigation as they try to piece together what led to that violence.

Less than three hours later, police were called to the second scene, this one in the Hamilton Heights neighborhood of north city.

In that case, police explained that a man in his 50s was found shot at the Hamilton and Ridge Avenues. Police were called to that scene just after 100:00 p.m. That victim was also rushed to the hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.

According to police statistics, these two homicides bring the total number of murders so far this year in the city of St. Louis to at least 27, including the 15-year-old girl. Four of those homicide victims have been 17-years-old or younger.

Police told FOX 2 these latest two killings do not appear to be related. So far, no names have been released. FOX 2 will update this story with more information as it becomes available.