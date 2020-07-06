Police investigating robbery/carjacking in Affton

Breaking News
AFFTON, MO – The St. Louis County Police Department is investigating a robbery/carjacking that occurred on Saturday, July 4th around 2:15 p.m. in Affton.  Officers responded to a call for help in the 8600 block of Vasel Avenue, where they made contact with a male victim.

Police say the victim was accosted in his driveway by two males who had approached him as he was sitting in his vehicle.  The men asked to use his mobile phone with the victim complying. After giving his phone to the suspects, they both punched the victim in his face, pulled him from his car and drove off with the victim’s 2018 Ford Escape.

The victim was transported to the hospital for treat of facial injuries.

An investigation is ongoing.

