ST. LOUIS – Multiple shootings in the city of St. Louis in only a matter of hours left one person dead and four others hurt.

Three of the shootings happened less than two hours apart, but it appears there are no connections between any of the crimes. So far, no arrests have been made.

The first of the three was a double shooting on Osage at South Broadway in the Dutchtown neighborhood of south St. Louis. Police rushed there just before 4:15 p.m.

Authorities tell FOX 2 that an 18-year-old male was shot in the head and was pronounced dead at the scene. A 32-year-old man was also shot. He suffered what investigators said was an “undescribed” gunshot wound and arrived at a hospital, possibly in a private vehicle. He was conscious and breathing.

Homicide detectives are handling the case.

The second shooting went down at about 8:45 p.m. That one happened on the 3900 block of Greer in the Greater Ville neighborhood of north city.

Police shared that a man in his 20s was shot in the head. He was not conscious and barely breathing when he was rushed to the hospital. He is in a critical and unstable condition. Police say, although the case is currently being treated as an assault, homicide detectives have been called because death is considered imminent.

A little more than a half hour after that shooting, police rushed to another shooting. This one was on the 1500 block of Cole in the downtown west neighborhood. Police got that call just after 9:15 p.m.

In that case, officers explained that an adult male suffered gunshot wounds to both of his legs. He was taken to a nearby hospital, where police said he was listed as stable. The case is being handled as a first-degree assault.

Finally, police responded to another shooting just before 10:30 p.m. This one was on the 4100 block of Nebraska in south city, also in Dutchtown. According to police, a private vehicle transported an adult male to the hospital following his shooting.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Authorities added that it’s unclear where the man was shot. He was also listed as stable. The case is being treated as an assault as well.

FOX 2 will update these stories with more information as it becomes available.