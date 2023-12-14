ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – Florissant Police are investigating a reported sexual assault on Mendocina Court.

That’s just off of North Lindbergh, near the Delrado Apartments. Police shared that around 7:30 Tuesday night, a woman was just getting home when a man wearing a mask forced her into her apartment and assaulted her.

Florissant Police say they are increasing patrols in the area. Anyone with information is asked to call the police.

FOX 2 will update this story with more information as it becomes available.