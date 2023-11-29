ST. LOUIS – Police are investigating a shooting outside a QuikTrip in the Boulevard Heights neighborhood of south St. Louis.

This happened around 4:30 a.m. at the gas station on Gravois at Loughborough. Police reported that four suspects held the victim at gunpoint. The victim fled the scene in the car and was shot at by the suspects.

Paramedics examined one man but did not take him to a hospital. It’s unclear if police are still looking for the shooter.

FOX 2 will update this story with more information as it becomes available.