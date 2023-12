ST. LOUIS – Someone broke into a beauty store in south St. Louis early Monday morning.

Police were called to ‘Nu Fashion Beauty’ on South Broadway in the Mount Pleasant neighborhood around 2:00 a.m. Our Nissan Rogue Runner reporter, Nic Lopez, captured footage of the scene as police searched for evidence and spoke with the store’s owner.

No word on if anything was taken. FOX 2 will update this story with more information as it becomes available.