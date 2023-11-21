ST. LOUIS – Emergency crews are responding to a south St. Louis City business break-in Tuesday morning.

Our Nissan Rogue Runner reporter, Nic Lopez, captured footage of the scene located at ‘Hammerstone’s’on 9th and Russell,’ where workers are currently cleaning the broken glass that would be burglars caused from the front door.

The manager shared that the thieves didn’t get away with anyhting, as they fled with empty cash drawers. The business still expects to open later Tuesday.

FOX 2 will update this story with more information as it becomes available.