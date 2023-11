ST. LOUIS – Police are responding to an early morning robbery on Wednesday morning.

Police responded to a call at the ‘Flower Valley Shopping Center’ a little after 5:00 a.m., where someone was robbed at the ‘Studio 420’ store.

The cause of the robbery is still unknown and so far, no suspect has been found. Our Nissan Rogue Runner reporter, Mike Border, captured footage of the scene.

FOX 2 will update this story with more information as it becomes available.