ST. LOUIS – Two boys were shot late Sunday night in downtown St. Louis.

It happened just after 10:30 p.m. on Pine Street at North 11th Street. Both boys were shot in their lower bodies and were alert when taken to a nearby hospital. The police did not give their ages or say what led to the shootings.

About an hour earlier, a 32-year-old man was shot in the foot on Enright Avenue near Delmar Boulevard in the Visitation Park neighborhood of north St. Louis.