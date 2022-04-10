ST. LOUIS – St. Louis Police are investigating a pair of overnight shootings that left one man dead and a teenager injured.

According to a spokesperson for the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, the first shooting happened just after 1:40 a.m. near the city-county border. Officers located the victim, a 16-year-old boy, in the 5800 block of Ferris Avenue. He’d been shot in the leg.

The victim told police he was walking with an 18-year-old in the 5900 block of Natural Bridge Avenue when a vehicle drove past and someone in the car began shooting at them.

The 16-year-old was said to be in stable condition.

The second shooting occured just aftr 2 a.m. at 5800 West Florissant. A 60-year-old man was found shot in the stomach. He was transported to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead.