Several police officers are responding to a situation outside of a Dobbs center in Maryland Heights.

MARYLAND HEIGHTS, Mo. – One person has died after a shooting at the Dobbs Center in Maryland Heights.

Police tell FOX 2 the shooting happened inside the Dobbs after two employees got into an altercation.

Police have not identified the victim, though say he is a 52-year-old man. The suspect, a 23-year-old man, has been taken into custody. Police have not yet disclosed who might have fired the shots inside the building.

Several officers have responded to the situation at the Dobbs store near the intersection of Dorsett and McKelvey roads. Police are reviewing surveillance video from the store and working to collect information from witnesses.

“Any time something like this happens, it’s a tragedy,” said Bill Carson of the Maryland Heights Police Department. “Our heart goes out to the victim and his family, and all of the other employees that heard or witnessed different parts of this that have to live with that.”

Police set up a perimeter around the building early Wednesday afternoon and blocked people from entering the store.

This is a developing story. FOX 2 will update as more information becomes available.