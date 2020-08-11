Police issue Endanger Silver advisory for St. Charles woman

ST. CHARLES, MO – The St. Charles Police Department has issued an Endangered Silver Advisory for a missing adult St. Charles woman. Police say 79-year-old Pauline R. Carver was seen by a neighbor around 12 noon Monday at her residence in the 3500 block of Hiram Street in St. Charles.

Ms. Carver is 5 feet 2 inches tall and weighs 180 pounds. She has gray hair, and brown eyes.

She suffers from dementia and was last known to be in her maroon 2013 Ford Fusion bearing Missouri license plate XB8D4W.

If you have seen Pauline R. Carver, please call 911 or the St. Charles Police Department at 636-949-3309.



