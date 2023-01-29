ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – A Jennings man who went missing last week is believed to be in University City, St. Louis County police said Sunday.

According to county police spokesperson, a missing person’s report was filed for Djibril Diop on Jan. 23. He was last seen in the 3000 block of Meadowlark Avenue.

Police describe Diop as 6′ tall and weighing 170 pounds, with black hair, brown eyes, and a dark complexion.

Diop is said to have a medical condition and is without his required medication.

Police believe he could be in the Delmar Loop area.

Anyone with information on Diop’s whereabouts is asked to call 911 to reach their nearest law enforcement agency, or contact the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210.