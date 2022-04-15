KIRKWOOD, Mo. – Investigators are sharing more details about a man accused of making sexual advances toward kids from his van.

Two separate incidents about a man in a minivan attempting to “entice” girls were reported to police Tuesday. They happened on April 12th, between 3:45 pm to 4:45 pm, near North Geyer Road and Essex Avenue.

In each instance, the girls were walking down the street and were approached by the man in the van. After they refused his requests, he left the area.

Darrell Sanders was working in Kirkwood and driving his van through the neighborhoods, according to the St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office. He called out to one 11-year-old girl and asked to see her toes. He asked another 8-year-old riding a scooter to come over and “check something out.” She ran away to hide.

Police say Sanders admitted he has sexual thoughts related to young children during an interview. He gave them permission to search his phone. They found child porn on the device.

A suspect’s vehicle was located Thursday in the 400 block of North Van Buren. Police later arrested Sanders.

Sanders, 26, of Festus faces two counts of child enticement and one count of possession of child pornography. His bond is set at $300,000 – cash-only. He has no notable criminal history and is not a registered sex offender.