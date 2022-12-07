ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – St. Louis County police continued to look for the driver who hit a 2-year-old and simply drove off, leaving the child on the road.

Authorities said the car hit the child just before five Tuesday afternoon near North and South roads and Allen Avenue.

The child was with a parent but ran out into the street. Residents said it is a problem intersection because vehicles speed in the area and there are no lights, making it hard for drivers to see at night.

“I like to see them slow it down, so people can see what’s going on,” said Kelly Taylor. “They run up and down the street all the time, really fast. Every time I make a turn, I have to hit the brakes.

Authorities asked for the public’s help to find the suspect. At this point, it is unclear whether the driver was aware that they had hit the child.

Police said they are looking for the driver of a white Pontiac Grand Prix. There are no leads yet.

Residents who lived by the intersection are in shock and hope the police find the person responsible.

Anyone with information on the incident or the driver’s whereabouts is asked to contact the St. Louis County Central Precinct at 314-615-0111. Tipsters can remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward by calling CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS.