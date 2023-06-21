ST. LOUIS – The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department is asking for help finding two suspects connected to a homicide that occurred in the early morning hours of Memorial Day. Michael Kaminski was shot and killed near the St. Louis riverfront. Police say some witnesses have yet to come forward.

On Wednesday, police released surveillance images of two suspects. Police said the suspects may frequent MetroLink and downtown. Surveillance images show the suspects at Laclede’s Landing station.

Some customers who use the station regularly are relieved to know surveillance cameras are in place and hope someone comes forward with information. Police said Kaminski was a father and a grandfather.

The area where he was killed has been a haven for drug use and the unhoused, according to some regular visitors. They hope the city will take more action to make the area safer.

Anyone with information is urged to contact CrimeStoppers at 866-374 TIPS (8477).

A statement from Kevin B. Scott, general manager of security for Bi-State Development, reads:

There is no connection to Metro Transit regarding the fatal shooting referenced by the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department that occurred on May 29 on Lenore K. Sullivan Boulevard near Martin Luther King in St. Louis. The crime did NOT occur on or near transit property. Metro Transit routinely assists law enforcement agencies around the region, including our law enforcement partners at the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department. Police investigators can request video that is captured from our robust camera system covering Metro Transit vehicles, MetroLink platforms, and Metro properties. Law enforcement agencies may request the video as they investigate crimes and incidents that occur in their jurisdictions. Because Metro Transit is a regional asset, our teams are committed to assisting police investigators around the two-state region, even if those incidents had no impact on public transit. Our transit vehicles operate in many jurisdictions seven days a week, and the onboard cameras are a valuable asset to overall public safety.