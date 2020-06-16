Breaking News
Police looking for driver that struck and killed a child in North City

Missouri

ST. LOUIS – Shortly after 7:30 p.m. Monday night, the St. Louis police department was notified of a fatal hit and run in north St. Louis.  The incident happened in the Walnut Park West neighborhood just after 7:30 p.m., near the intersection of Shulte Avenue and Park Lane.

Police tell Fox 2 that a child was struck in the 5500 block of Park Lane, and that the driver fled the scene.

A accident reconstruction team has been called to the scene along with homicide detectives.

An investigation is ongoing.

