Police looking for suspects who stole, attempted to steal catalytic converters in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS – The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying suspects connected to crimes of stealing and attempting to steal catalytic converters in two separate incidents.

According to police, the first incident occurred Nov. 21 at about 11:50 a.m. when a 43-year-old male victim said a man tried to cut the catalytic converter from his Honda Odyssey.

The victim said once he confronted the man, he ran away without any property.

This crime occurred in the 5300 block of Pattison Avenue.

Police say a white Chevrolet Trailblazer was accompanied by the two white male persons of interest.

The second crime occurred in the 1500 block of Gregg Avenue where a 67-year-old female victim said her catalytic converter had been stolen between Nov. 19 and Nov. 20.

Police say the suspect’s vehicle is described as a white pickup truck with two full-size doors and quarter-doors for the second-row seat.

The investigations are ongoing.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 866-371-TIPS.