FRANKLIN COUNTY, Mo. – Deputies in Franklin County searched for a known felon on Friday and asked the public to help them find Timothy Kalter.

Sheriff Steve Pelton said a trooper tried to pull Kalter over, but he took off, leading them on a chase. He said Kalter then crashed the pickup he was driving, got out, and ran into a wooded area.

“We have some tracking K9s and a bloodhound, also. So we’re checking the area where he fled from the crashed pickup truck,” Pelton said. “We also have drone pilots with the agency, and we’re flying drones looking for heat signatures.”

Pelton said Kalter has an active warrant for his arrest, and they are also wanting to talk to him about a double homicide in Franklin County that happened last week.

“We believe that he’s possibly still in the area, and we sent out a social media notification,” Pelton said. “The subject is known to us and does have a past criminal history. To use caution, lock the doors. If somebody sees somebody suspicious, certainly give our office a call.”

He said if you see Kalter call 911 or the business line at 636-583-2560.