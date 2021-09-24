Police make an arrest in connection to stolen car parts in Maryland Heights

MARYLAND HEIGHTS, Mo – The Maryland Heights Police Department (MHPD) has announced an arrest in relation to a surge in stolen catalytic converters.

Police say that a number of vehicles had the car part stolen in public parking lots including a city owned vehicle and many post office vehicles.

MHPD says on Sept. 22, 2021 at 4:30 p.m. they conducted a traffic stop in which the officer recognized the vehicle for its connection to the thefts.

Police say the occupants were arrested and interviewed after the officer saw blades and two catalytic converters in the vehicle.

MHPD says the interview led them to an apartment in which officers found 39 catalytic converters. One suspect confirmed that 36 were stolen in Maryland Heights.