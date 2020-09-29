Police: Man confesses to 1993 murder of Arnold liquor store owner

ARNOLD, Mo. – A murder case that has haunted the Arnold community for 27 years is solved, police said Monday.

The Arnold Police Department reports that a man has confessed to killing Steven Weltig.

On April 23, 1993, someone walked in to Ajax Liquor Store and shot owner Weltig in the head. The store had not been robbed.

Weltig was 40.

Since then, scores of detectives have reviewed the case, including the Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis, Arnold police, and even cold case detectives in England.

There were a few leads – but the big one came in 2015. Police say a tip led them to the suspect.

“We interviewed him several times since, and then a week ago, two of my detectives sat him down and interviewed him twice and he finally confessed to the homicide,” Arnold Police Chief Robert Shockey said.

Shockey could not disclose many details, including the man’s identity, how he was acquainted with Weltig, or what caused him to confess during this latest interview with detectives.

The chief said those questions should be answered when the man is officially charged. Shockey said he anticipates charges to come this week from the Jefferson County Prosecutor’s Office.

While the news does not bring back Weltig or remove the heartache, it does bring some sense of closure, Shockey said.

“It’s just good to finally put this to bed. And the family, they have closure over this homicide,” he said. “It also gives closure to the police department. We’ve got a lot of employees, present and past, that have worked on it. And it’s been a huge team effort, and they’ve done a great job. The detectives involved have done a great job.”