Police: Man crashes after shots fired into his car on I-70 near East St. Louis

EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. — Drivers on the Stan Musial Veterans Memorial Bridge witnessed a bizarre incident Thursday morning — a man walking on the interstate after his car crashed into a concrete median.

FOX 2’s Bommarito Automotive Group SkyFOX team was checking traffic delays along Interstate 70 around 6:45 a.m. when they spotted a vehicle speeding on the ramp going toward Interstate 64 in East St. Louis. The car eventually crashed.

Illinois State Police said the driver, a 49-year-old man, told them he was driving on the interstate when someone in another vehicle started shooting into his car. The 49-year-old crashed while fleeing from the suspect.

After the crash, the victim tried to get into another car before it got away. He then started walking on the highway. FOX 2 contacted Illinois State Police to report the incident.

The man appeared to be talking on a phone while walking away. A short time later, several police cars arrived at the scene. Officers handcuffed the man and asked him to lie on the ground. They eventually removed the handcuffs after he told them about the shooting.

No one was injured.

Some Illinois drivers called the situation scary.

“I wish people would have more sense to not do that because nobody needs that with all the stuff that’s going on in the world,” said Caseyville resident Mekal Hogan. “It’s just too much. Everybody just needs to stop being dumb and stick together and stop doing all that.”

Another Caseyville resident, Breanna Buneta, said: “I think that the world should just come together. Should not be any hatred toward anyone, and it’s crazy to think that you can’t even just go about your day-to-day life without being scared of something like that happening. It’s terrifying.”

Illinois State Police is looking into the incident. Anyone with information can call CrimeStoppers at 314-725-8477 and remain anonymous.