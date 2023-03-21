ST. LOUIS – A man died overnight after being shot and crashing his vehicle in the Fountain Park neighborhood of north St. Louis.

According to a spokesperson for the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, the situation unfolded shortly after 2:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Police received a Shotspotter alert in the 1100 of Walton Avenue, immediately followed by a call for a crash at Page Boulevard and Euclid Avenue.

When officers arrived at the crash scene, they found one vehicle had rolled over, and the driver had seemingly been ejected onto the sidewalk. Police noted the vehicle sustained ballistic damage.

Meanwhile, officers responding to Walton Avenue found numerous shell casings in the street.

The victim was rushed to a local hospital and later pronounced dead. His name has not been released.

The physician at the hospital discovered the victim suffered a gunshot wound to his torso, but could not definitively say if the man died from the gunshot or the crash. The St. Louis Medical Examiner’s Office will conduct an autopsy to determine an exact cause of death.

The city’s accident reconstruction unit is handling the crash portion of the investigation, while the police department’s homicide division is looking into the death itself.

Anyone with information on the investigation is asked to call the St. Louis police at 314-444-5371. Tipsters who wish to remain anonymous or be eligible for a cash reward can contact CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS.