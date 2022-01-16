Police: Man, dog shot in south St. Louis County

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – Detectives and animal control officers are investigating a shooting in south St. Louis County that left a man and dog injured.

According to a county police spokesperson, the shooting happened around 3:25 p.m. in the 600 block of Greenhurst Court. Officers arrived to find an adult male and a dog with multiple gunshot wounds.

The man was rushed to a local hospital. There’s been no additional update on his condition.

There’s no word on the dog, either.

This is a developing story. FOX 2 will have more information when it becomes available.