ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – A St. Louis man is facing domestic abuse charges for allegedly forcing his way into his girlfriend’s apartment and attacking her.

According to a report filed by the Ferguson Police Department, the incident took place in the early morning hours of June 28, in the 1300 block of Ferguson Avenue.

Police claim Robert Stokes, 31, drove to his girlfriend’s residence to confront her about the state of their relationship.

Stokes banged on the door, but the girlfriend refused to let him inside. Eventually, he pushed the door open and entered the apartment uninvited.

Police say the girlfriend picked up a phone to call 911, but Stokes knocked the phone from her hand and slapped her. He then dragged her across the floor by her hair.

EMTs responded to the apartment, and the victim was treated at the scene for her injuries. Stokes was arrested.

The St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office charged Stokes with first-degree burglary and third-degree domestic assault. Stokes remains jailed on a $75,000 cash-only bond.

Stokes faces up to 15 years in prison for burglary, and up to four years and a fine of $10,000 for domestic assault.