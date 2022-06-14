ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — A 20-year-old man was found shot on the side of the road in Town and Country Tuesday evening, according to authorities.

At about 6:40 p.m., police responded to multiple 911 calls about shots fired in the 13000 block of South Outer 40 Drive in front of Garden Villas West, where the victim works.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found the wounded victim lying on the shoulder of the road. He was taken to a hospital and is expected to survive. Police did not release the victim’s name but said he is from St. Louis.

No residents of Garden Villas West were harmed in this incident. The Town and Country Police Department said investigators are confident this was not a random act of violence.

South Outer 40 Drive between Highway 141 and Maryville Center Drive was closed as police responded to the scene, but the road has since been reopened.

Anyone with information should call the Town and Country Police Department at 314-313-0504.