ST. LOUIS — Police are investigating a murder-suicide in the Boulevard Heights neighborhood. Anwara Begum, 68, and Mohammad Islam, 68, have been identified as the people who died in this incident.

Officers were called to a home in the 4800 block of Germania at around 3:30 p.m. Saturday. A person had not heard from the man or woman for some time. They saw their bodies on the floor when checking on them at the home and called the police.

Begum and Islam were declared deceased after officers forced their way into the home. Investigators believe that Islam used a hammer to bludgeon Begum to death. He then committed suicide. Homicide detectives are now handling the investigation.

Anyone with information about this incident should call detectives directly at 314-444-5371. If you would like to remain anonymous or be eligible for a reward, contact CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477.