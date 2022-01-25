Police: Man robbed in St. Louis motel believes he was set up

ST. LOUIS – A 61-year-old believes he was set up to be robbed last week at a motel in north city, the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said.

According to a police spokesperson, the robbery happened on Jan. 17 around 10 p.m., at the Grand Motel on N. Grand Boulevard, located in the Jeff-Vander-Lou neighborhood. The crime was not reported until Jan. 24.

The victim told police he went to the motel with a woman he’d met at a laundromat near Grand and Meramec Street. While they were in a motel room, the couple heard a knock at the door. The woman answered the door and two men came in armed with guns.

The armed men robbed the 61-year-old, stealing his car keys and credit card. They left in the victim’s 1998 Honda Accord.

The victim told police he believes the woman set him up to be robbed and was afraid to contact police immediately after the suspects left the motel room. He said he later suffered a medical emergency and needed to be hospitalized for several days, which further delayed him from reporting the robbery.

Police describe the first suspect as a Black man 25 to 30 years of age, with long-braided hair, a light complexion, and standing approximately 5’11” tall with a heavy build.

The second suspect is described as a Black man between 30 and 40 years of age, standing 6′ tall with a medium build, a beard, an afro hairstyle.

Anyone with information on the suspects or the investigation can call CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS. Callers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward.