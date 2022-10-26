ST. LOUIS – A 21-year-old was robbed and shot after he tried to sell someone a handgun Tuesday night in north St. Louis.

According to a spokesperson for the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, the shooting happened at 11 p.m. in the 4800 block of Hammett Place, in the Kingsway East neighborhood.

Police claim the victim picked up a man to whom the victim was trying to sell a handgun. When the man got into the victim’s car, he told the victim to drive into the alley south of Hammett Place.

The victim did as he was told. Both men exited the vehicle, and the suspect pulled out a firearm and stole the handgun the victim was trying to sell him. The suspect then shot the victim in the neck, took the victim’s cell phone, and fled on foot.

A witness heard the victim’s screams and called 911. The victim was taken to a nearby hospital. He’s listed in critical condition.

Police said the suspect is around 18 years old and was last seen wearing a black Looney Tunes hooded sweatshirt.

The investigation is ongoing.