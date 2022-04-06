ST. LOUIS — Police said a man shot his girlfriend in the arm before fatally shooting himself at a home in south St. Louis Wednesday morning.

The double shooting happened around 9:00 a.m. in the 4200 block of Race Course Avenue. Responding officers found the 50-year-old man shot dead inside the home and a 39-year-old woman wounded.

An investigation revealed the man shot his girlfriend after a dispute. He then became distraught and shot and killed himself, according to authorities.

The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department classified the shooting as a domestic assault-suicide. Police have not released either of their names. The woman remains in critical condition.

Meanwhile, neighbors are still grappling with the tragedy.

“We drove by. It was a ton of police cars, all that roped off. We were eating breakfast at the time and did not hear a thing,” said neighbor Daniel Volle. “It’s shocking. I don’t know who lives there, but it’s really sad.”

Wednesday’s shooting comes a few days after an unrelated double-shooting that happened a few blocks away in the Grove, near Manchester Avenue. A 42-year-old woman, identified as Shakena Williams, died following that shooting. A man was also shot and showed up at a hospital for treatment.

Residents said the news is alarming.

“It’s very shocking, especially with that incident on Manchester this past weekend. Now, this is uncommon,” said Volle.

Police are still investigating both incidents.