ST. LOUIS – Ten days into the new year and St. Louis homicide detectives now have seven cases.

The latest murder took place around 4:40 p.m. Sunday at the intersection of Goodfellow Avenue and Natural Bridge Boulevard.

The victim was shot in the head prior to a traffic crash. Police have not yet provided any information on a possible suspect.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS.