ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – Berkeley police are searching for a gunman who shot a man at a local gas station late Monday morning.

According to Berkeley Chief of Police Art Jackson, the shooting took place just before 11:35 a.m. at a BP Amoco on N. Hanley Road.

Police located the victim at the gas station and discovered he’d been shot in the eye during a physical altercation.

Jackson says the two men began arguing outside the gas station and continued inside, which escalated to a fight.

Jackson says police may release surveillance video of the incident in the near future.

Police have not said if the victim and shooter knew one another.