ST. LOUIS – At least four people have been shot and killed in St. Louis City since Friday. That number is expected to grow before the weekend’s conclusion.

According to a spokesperson for the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, a man was shot just before 6 p.m. in the 10000 block of Riverview Drive.

Officers arrived at the scene and found a male victim suffering from multiple gunshots. He was unconscious and not breathing. He was taken to a local hospital.

Police have not confirmed whether the victim survived.