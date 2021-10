ST. LOUIS – A man is dead after a shooting in south St. Louis Sunday afternoon.

According to a spokesperson for the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, the shooting took place around 3:15 p.m. near the intersection of S. Grand Boulevard and Bates Street.

Officers found the victim, a man in his 20s, had been shot and was not breathing. He was later pronounced dead.

Police have not mentioned a suspect or information on what led to the shooting.