PINE LAWN, Mo. – A man fatally shot his own passenger during a road rage incident with another driver in Pine Lawn earlier this week.

Prosecutors have charged Elijah Boykins, 41, with first-degree murder, two counts of armed criminal actions and several other gun-related felonies in the investigation.

According to court documents obtained by FOX 2, Boykins and the passenger got involved in a road rage situation with another driver in Pine Lawn. They started following him for a few blocks, then pulled next to him and started firing shots.

Per court documents, the passenger got out of the car and started firing shots at the driver being followed. More gunfire emerged, and Boykins reportedly shot his own passenger while he tried to shoot at the other driver.

Police say the other driver’s car was struck multiple times, and that driver was shot in the leg, leading to undisclosed injuries. Per Missouri court records, Boykins is a convicted felon and banned from possessing firearms.

“This is the definition of senseless gun violence and the tragic and completely unnecessary loss of life,” said St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney Wesley Bell.

If convicted, Boykins could face up to life in prison. He is currently jailed in St. Louis County on a $2 million cash-only bond.