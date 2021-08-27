Police: Man shot to death in south Kansas City neighborhood

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — A man has been shot to death in a south Kansas City neighborhood, and police are asking the public for tips in finding the shooter. Police say the shooting happened shortly after 2 a.m. Friday, when officers were called to an area around East 112th Street and Bristol Terrace near Ruskin High School. Arriving officers found a man suffering from more than one gunshot wound, and the victim was declared dead at the scene. Police have not yet released the man’s name. Police have not indicated they have any suspects in the shooting, but were canvassing the neighborhood in search of witnesses and clues.