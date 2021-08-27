Police: Man shot to death in south Kansas City neighborhood

Buying a home is an investment—and an increasingly expensive one. The median value of a home in the United States today is $281,370, an 11.6% increase over the last year. Meanwhile, the median monthly housing cost for a home with a mortgage is $1,558 and $490 without a mortgage.

Stacker compiled a list of cities with the most expensive homes in Kansas City, KS metro area using data from Zillow. Cities are ranked by the Zillow Home Values Index for all homes as of June 2021.